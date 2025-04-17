‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ may not get a Nintendo Switch 2 release because CD Projekt Red is “all in on ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition’” for the console.

The developer had released its 2015 fantasy-RPG on the original Nintendo Switch in 2019 and is currently working on bringing ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition’ to the sequel console later this year, though CD Projekt Red has now tempered expectations over a potential launch of ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ on the Switch 2.

Speaking with Eurogamer, CD Projekt gameplay technical design expert Filip Downar said: “Our relationship with Nintendo goes back to the original Nintendo Switch, where we released ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’.

“We were happy with how that game was received by players so, when we heard about the more powerful Nintendo Switch 2, we immediately thought it would be the perfect platform for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.”

The developer added CD Projekt Red was “thrilled” to be working with Nintendo again.

He said: “It's incredibly exciting to be a launch title for this new hardware.

“Alongside all the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive features - like motion controls, gyroscope implementation, the mouse sensor, and more - we can't wait to see how the community explores the game in new ways.”