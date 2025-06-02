CD Projekt Red will stick to its “niche”, studio co-founder Marcin Iwiński has promised.

The developer has become renowned for helming huge RPGs like ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, and Iwiński has now vowed CD will continue to make “AAA RPG, open-world narrative-driven games”.

During an appearance on the company’s ‘AnsweRed’ podcast alongside joint-CEO Adam Badowski, Iwiński said: “One more important thing which we learned over the time, and I think Adam will totally agree, we've learned that we have to be razor-sharp focused.

“We cannot do so many things we would love to do — we are tempted to do. We tried and it didn't work out. We have to focus on what we are good at, and really put 100 per cent into it.”

Badowski added: “That's why we switched from a single project company to the multiple project.

“But everything is in our strategy. We're gonna develop AAA RPG, open-world narrative-driven games and this is our, let's say, niche. So the focus is there.”

Iwiński explained “it’s hard” for newer studios to stick to their niche “because there are all these temptations” to branch out into different genres.

He said: “It sounds so simple. When you're growing, it's hard because there are all these temptations and, ‘these people are doing this stuff online, and it's so cool and we love to play it’, and you think okay, no, let's take a deep breath and come back to what we're doing.

“Because if we spread ourselves too thin, we'll not deliver.”