CD Projekt Red has revealed ‘The Witcher 4’ has entered “full-scale production”.

The studio announced the action-RPG in 2022, and now CD’s boss Michał Nowakowski has said the team have been working on the game for “seveal weeks”.

In an earnings call yesterday (26.11.24), Nowakowski revealed: “I’m pleased to announce that several weeks ago it moved on to full-scale production.

“Of all our projects, this one is currently the most far along, and we’re starting the most intensive phase of development. I wish to thank the team and I’m keeping my fingers crossed for further progress.”

As well as ‘The Witcher 4’, CD has been developing a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ spin-off known as ‘Project Orion’, though no announcment about the title was made at the earnings call.

The last update on ‘The Witcher 4’ - which is codenamed ‘Polaris’ - came in August when CD's co-CEO Piotr Nielubowicz shared the team was “nearing a major milestone” on the title before confirming the project would enter full production shortly.

In a seperate earnings call, the studio’s joint head said: “The ‘Polaris’ team, working on the next game in ‘The Witcher’ saga, made substantial progress, which will soon enable us to wrap up pre-production and take this project to the full production phase.”

When an investor asked Nowakowski for a launch window for the game, the boss didn’t give an exact release date, and admitted it would likely be “a good while” before ‘The Witcher 4’ came to consoles and PC.

He said: “The answer to that question really differs from game to game, in general, because there are triple-A games I'm pretty sure that are made around three years and then there are games that have been in production for a very long time.

“Historically for us, we've been launching our games—from the moment we start till the moment we launch—in about four or five-ish [years] period of time.”