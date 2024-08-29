CD Projekt Red has announced work on the next game in 'The Witcher' series is "nearing a major milestone" and will enter full production shortly.

The beloved RPG franchise hasn't been seen since 2015's 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt', though the studio has now revealed development on the next game in the franchise – which is codenamed 'Polaris' – will begin "soon".

During a recent earnings call, CD Projekt Red co-CEO Piotr Nielubowicz said: "The 'Polaris' team, working on the next game in 'The Witcher' saga, made substantial progress, which will soon enable us to wrap up pre-production and take this project to the full production phase."

When an investor asked Nielubowicz's co-CEO Michał Nowakowski for a launch window for the next 'The Witcher' game, the boss refused to give an exact release date, though insisted it would likely be "a good while" before the it hit consoles and PC.

He said: "The answer to that question really differs from game to game, in general, because there are triple-A games I'm pretty sure that are made around three years and then there are games that have been in production for a very long time.

"Historically for us, we've been launching our games—from the moment we start till the moment we launch—in about four or five-ish [years] period of time."

Aside from an update on 'The Witcher', Nielubowicz added a lot of CD's new office in Boston have been focused on the upcoming 'Cyberpunk 2077' spin-off known as 'Project Orion'.

He said: "The past six months were also a busy time for our new studio in Boston.

"There, a group of CD Projekt veterans, now assisted by freshly hired talented developers, is laying the groundwork for another 'Cyberpunk' game, codenamed 'Orion'."