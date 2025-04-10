The Molasses Flood has been absorbed into CD Projekt Red.

The studio - which has been working on ‘The Witcher’ spin-off game known as ‘Project Sirius’ - merged fully with its parent company on 1 April 2025, it has confirmed.

In a statement uploaded to its website, The Molasses Flood said: “As a result of the merger TMF, in its former legal state (of a separate legal entity) ceased its operations, while CDPR Inc. assumed the rights and obligations of TMF.”

The company emphasised being absorbed by CD Project Red would not “affect the availability or distribution of ‘The Flame in The Flood’ and ‘Drake Hollow’ videogames, which will continue to be published by CD Projekt Group”.

The Molasses Flood co-founder Damian Isla described the merger as a “good and healthy thing for the studio” that had been “long-expected”.

Taking to LinkedIn, he wrote: “It breaks down some organizational barriers, and better integrates the TMF team with the rest of the amazing CDPR org.

“Overall, it shows a very bright future for ‘Project Sirius’ (aka the multiplayer ‘Witcher’ game, of which I was the Design Director for three years).

“It's going to be an amazing game, one for the books, and I cannot wait until the rest of the world learns about what we've been working on.”

Isla also confirmed he had left The Molasses Flood at the time of the merger.