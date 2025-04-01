'WWE' superstars Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and The Undertaker are among the wrestlers to have come to 'Clash of Clans'.

From today (01.04.25), players of developer Supercell's mobile strategy game will see reimagined versions of their favourite 'WWE' wrestlers arrive to the title – with the crossover culminating in an enhanced match sponsorship at 'WrestleMania 41' at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Long-time 'Clash of Clans' player Cody Rhodes – whose player handle in the game is OverlordRhodes – will be embracing his dark side as he attempts to dominate the land as the Barbarian King.

In a statement, Rhodes said: "I’ve spent years building my legacy in 'WWE', but it’s time for fans to know where I’ve landed most of my victories, in 'Clash of Clans'.

"As OverlordRhodes, I don’t defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn’t about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield.

"Just like at 'WrestleMania 41', I’m stepping in with one goal – absolute victory. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and now that I've arrived, there’s no stopping me."

Other reimagined versions of 'WWE' wrestlers coming to 'Clash of Clans' include Rhea Ripley (Archer Queen), The Undertaker (Grand Warden), Bianca Belair (Royal Champion), Rey Mysterio (Minion Prince), Kane (P.E.K.K.A.), Becky Lynch (Valkyrie) and Jey Uso (Thrower).

'WWE Superstars in Clash of Clans' will bring a host of 'WWE'-themed features, gameplay events, cosmetics and environments, and is available to play on iOS and Android devices now.