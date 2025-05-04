Xbox has announced it will be increasing the price of its hardware and some upcoming first-party games.

The company confirmed it would be making Xbox Series X|S consoles and accessories more expensive in the U.S., Canada, UK and mainland Europe due to “market conditions and the rising cost of development”.

Going foward, an Xbox Series X will retail for $599.99, while an Xbox Series S 1TB will cost $379.99 in the U.S. - up from $499.99 and $299.99, respectively.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s most expensive offering, the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition, is now priced at $729.99 in place of the previous $599.99 price tag, with the Core and Color Xbox Wireless Controllers now set to cost $64.99 and $69.99, respectively.

In a statement given to IGN, Microsoft said: “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development.

“Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

As well as its hardware, Xbox confirmed some of its future first-party titles will now retail for $80 starting this Christmas - a $10 increase from the studio’s launch prices for games like ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’.

Microsoft said: “We will adjust the pricing of some of our new first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99.

“This update will apply to physical and digital versions. That said, different games and expansions will continue to be offered at a variety of price points.”