Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has teased an Xbox portable console.

At yesterday’s (09.06.24) Xbox Games Showcase, the company showed off their three new Series X|S devices, though the long-rumoured handheld console did not make an appearance.

While fans didn’t get a look at the portable Xbox, Spencer has now revealed he believes the company should certainly look to compete with the likes of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck in the future.

He told IGN: “I think we should have a handheld.

“The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome, and the work that the team is doing around different form factors, different ways to play, I'm incredibly excited about.

“Today was about the games, but we will have a time to come out and talk more about platform, and we can't wait to bring it to you.”

When quizzed on whether a potential Xbox handheld would be cloud-based or could allow offline play, he said: “I think being able to play games locally is really important.”

In February, the Xbox boss told The Verge he was “very proud of the work the hardware team [was] doing, not only for this year, but also into the future”.

He added: “[We’re] really thinking about creating hardware that sells to gamers because of the unique aspects of the hardware.

“It’s kind of an unleashing of the creative capability of our hardware team that I’m really excited about.”