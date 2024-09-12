Microsoft has confirmed it is bringing back the friend requests feature on Xbox.

Microsoft is testing the friend requests feature for all modern consoles

The much-missed feature gamers haven't had since the Xbox 360, is being tested for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, with details on a "full rollout" set to follow before the end of 2024.

It will be found under the 'People' tab, where users will be able to manage requests.

Alongside screenshots of where to find the feature, a post on the official Xbox X/Twitter page read: "We’re re-introducing friend requests!

"You will be able to send, accept, or delete friend requests, in addition to following or being followed by others.

"We are testing with Xbox Insiders now and look forward to sharing more later this year on a full rollout."

Xbox users have also been reassured that once the update lands, they won't lose any friends.

A follow-up post read: "Also your existing mutual friends will update automatically with this change once we roll it out. You'll stay friends with people who had also added you as a friend previously and continue following anyone who hadn't."