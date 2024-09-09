YouTube has created new tools to detect AI-created videos.

YouTube has created new tools to detect AI-created videos

The Google-owned video-sharing site has come up with a new "synthetic-singing identification technology" that will be able to "manage" the amount of content that has been generated by artificial intelligence that has been uploaded onto the site, and will roll out at some point early next year with a trial run.

A blog post read: "First, we’ve developed new synthetic-singing identification technology within Content ID that will allow partners to automatically detect and manage AI-generated content on YouTube that simulates their singing voices. We’re refining this technology with our partners, with a pilot program planned for early next year."

What's more, the website is "actively developing new technology" to help users detect AI content all in an effort to combat how it is used on the platform.

The post added: "Second, we’re actively developing new technology that will enable people from a variety of industries—from creators and actors to musicians and athletes—to detect and manage AI-generated content showing their faces on YouTube. Together with our recent privacy updates, this will create a robust set of tools to manage how AI is used to depict people on YouTube."