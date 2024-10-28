YouTube is launching its shopping platform in India.

The video-sharing website allows creators to promote their products through their affiliate programme and are now thrilled to be launching it in a country where more than half of users have admitted that they find YoTubers to be more "trustworthy" than traditional celebrities who may promote certain products.

In a blog post, YouTube said: "YouTube has always been a destination for product discovery. From the OG unboxing videos and shopping hauls to gadget reviews, DIYs, and get-ready-with-me videos, viewers have long relied on their favorite creators for authentic product recommendations. This is especially true in India, where 65% of consumers in metro cities find YouTube creators more trustworthy than traditional celebrities. This vibrant ecosystem of communities, bound by shared interests and genuine connections, has set the stage for a new era for YouTube Shopping."

The Google-owned tech giant also noted that there has been an "explosion" in shopping content on the site in recent years so this is all a way for their creators to "diversify" how they make money on the site.

It said: "Over the past few years, we've witnessed an explosion of shopping-related content on YouTube. In 2023 alone, viewers spent over 30 billion hours watching shopping videos—an incredible amount of time spent discovering and exploring products! Building on this foundation of trust and engagement, we're bringing a new way for creators to diversify their revenue streams and for viewers to discover exciting new products."