YouTube is upgrading safety standards in an effort to "protect" users.

YouTube has launched new upgrades in the interest of user security

The Google-owned video-sharing site has more than 2.7 billion users around the globe who share and view content alike and bosses are hopeful that by "enhancing" various extension features, they will increase security for their userbase.

In a blog post, YouTube said: "In order to better protect our users and their data, we’re upgrading our safety standards for browser extensions on YouTube. By enhancing our enforcement on these extensions, this will help safeguard viewers and creators from cyber attacks such as hijacking or data theft."

The post noted that the changes will take place "automatically" so users do not need to do anything and in case of any issues can simply disable their extensions within their browser settings.

The post added: "These safety improvements will take place automatically, so you don’t need to do anything! If you experience issues with your extensions, you can temporarily disable browser extensions that cause problems. If you’re having problems loading YouTube on your web browser, we recommend opening YouTube in an incognito window with all extensions disabled. For more troubleshooting steps, check out our Help Center."