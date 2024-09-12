'Yu-Gi-Oh!' super-fan Zayn Malik has shared how the anime franchise inspired his work ethic.

Zayn Malik is a big fan of the anime franchise and revealed how it inspired his work ethic

The former One Direction star was unveiled as the mystery celebrity Shadow Duelist during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Livestream last month, and he has spoken about his love for the games, which he started playing on the GameBoy Advance SP, and how the show's sentiment taught him anything is possible through "hard work and perseverance".

He told IGN: “I wouldn’t say Yu-Gi-Oh! necessarily influenced my music sense.

“But the sentiment of the entire show is [that] if you work hard and your intentions are in the right place, you can prevail. And that’s definitely something I took in my life.”

He explained: “I always like to pretend I’m the protagonist in my own version of an anime and I’m going to overcome.

“I think that’s something people could take from Yu-Gi-Oh! in general. When I’m writing, even though times are difficult, it doesn’t mean you can’t overcome it with a lot of hard work and perseverance.”

Elsewhere, the 31-year-old pop star made some suggestions for the development team at Konami.

He said: "I don’t how you guys feel about it, but I’d like to see the actual character come out of the card more rather than it just be a cutscene. So you see the character on the battlefield and then maybe, when you actually attack, the two characters actually fight like they’re doing in the anime.”