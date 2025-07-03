ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor has announced his plan to step down.

The ZeniMax president - who was the creative director of The Elder Scrolls Online - has said he is going to leave the company later this month amid Microsoft’s recent layoffs and the cancellation of ZeniMax’s upcoming MMO.

In a statement posted to social media, he wrote: “After more than 18 years leading ZeniMax Online Studios, I'll be stepping away later this month.

“The studio and The Elder Scrolls Online will be in great hands under the direction of new Studio Head, Jo Burba along with Executive Producer, Susan Kath and Game Director, Rich Lambert.

“Together, this leadership team has spearheaded many of ESO's biggest ideas and expansions and will continue to make this game something we're all proud of.

“While I won't be working on the game anymore, I will be cheering you on and adding to the thousands of hours I've already spent in-game.

“There are many more stories to be told, adventures to be had, and I know this amazing community will carry that shared legacy and success forwards.”

After Microsoft - which is the owner of ZeniMax - said it would be reducing its headcount, several ZeniMax developers have since announced they have also exited the studio.

Other studios said to be affected by Microsoft’s layoffs include The Initiative - which has had its Perfect Dark reboot shelved - Call of Duty’s Raven Software, and Forza Motorsport creators Turn 10.