Brits could be drinking more microplastics from their morning cuppa than previously understood, according to new research.

Alarming levels of microplastics found in tea and coffee

Scientists at the University of Birmingham looked at 155 popular drinks to assess average exposure. They discovered that the highest concentrations were present in hot tea and coffee.

Previous studies have shown microplastics in tap water and bottled water, but the new research suggests hot drinks may be an even bigger source than was realised. The team also checked chilled tea and iced coffee and found significantly less, hinting that high temperatures and the processes used to make hot drinks help push plastic particles into the final product.

The authors said their study "proves for the first time that assessment of exposure via drinking water only may substantially underestimate the risk" posed by higher microplastics levels in other drinks.

Professor Mohamed Abdallah from the University of Birmingham, one of the lead authors, told The Independent: "We noted that a lot of research in the microplastics sphere is focusing on drinking water - tap water, bottled water - and we've also released a paper from the UK on water. But we realised that people don't only drink water during their day. You drink tea, coffee, juices..."

He added: "We found a ubiquitous presence of microplastics in all the cold and hot drinks we looked at. Which is pretty alarming, and from a scientific point of view suggests we should not only be looking at water, we should be more comprehensive in our research because other sources are substantial."

The researchers warned that disposable cups and pricier teabags may be even worse. Tea in disposable cups contained around 22 particles per brew compared to 14 in glass mugs, and the more expensive teabags leached the most - between 24 and 30 particles each time. For coffee, scientists said the findings "strongly suggest that the disposable cup material is a primary source of [microplastics] in our hot coffee samples".

"We're consuming millions of teas and coffees every morning so it's something to definitely look at. There should definitely be legislative action from the government and also from international organisations to limit human exposure to microplastics... they're everywhere."