Justin Timberlake has told fans he is suffering from Lyme disease, describing the hidden health battle as "relentlessly debilitating".

Justin Timberlake

The 44-year-old-singer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday (31.07.25), opening up about the toll it has taken behind the scenes of his ongoing 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'.

He wrote: "As I am reflecting on the tour and festival tour, I want to tell you a little bit about what is going on with me.

"Among other things, I have been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease – which I do not say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I have been up against behind the scenes.

"If you have experienced this disease – or know someone who has – then you are aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria known as borrelia, which is spread to humans by infected ticks. According to the NHS, the first sign is usually a circular red rash, often described as looking like a bullseye, that appears within one to four weeks after a bite.

But the UK Health Security Agency warns that one in three people infected do not get the rash at all.

Other symptoms include:

1. Fever and chills

2. Headaches

3. Fatigue

4. Muscle and joint pain

5. Neck stiffness

6. Swollen lymph nodes

If left untreated, the disease can cause more serious problems, including nerve damage, heart issues and arthritis. But if caught early, it is usually easy to treat with a course of antibiotics.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people who are treated early recover fully. Patients treated at later stages often respond well, though some can suffer long-term damage to the joints or nervous system.

To avoid getting Lyme disease in the first place, experts advise:

1. Using insect repellent when walking in grassy or wooded areas

2. Wearing long sleeves and trousers tucked into socks

3. Checking for ticks after spending time outdoors

4. Removing any attached ticks as soon as possible using fine-tipped tweezers

Justin is not the only star to speak publicly about the illness. Celebrities including Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, Kelly Osbourne, Bella Hadid and Alec Baldwin have all opened up about their own struggles with Lyme disease, with some saying it took years to get a proper diagnosis.