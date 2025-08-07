Thousands of people in Greater Manchester will be given weight-loss injections as part of a Government-backed trial to see if slimming down can get them back into work.

Brits offered skinny jabs

The jab, which is sold under the names Mounjaro and Zepbound, is already used to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes in the US and UK. But now the Government is hoping it could also help get more people off benefits and back into the workplace.

An insider told The i Paper the five-year trial, which is starting later this year, will focus on how the drug affects economic inactivity, after ministers raised concerns about rising numbers quitting work due to long-term illness.

The scheme, which will not begin until the end of 2025, is part of a bigger Labour push to tackle obesity, slash NHS waiting lists and grow the economy.

The weight-loss jab tirzepatide helps shed pounds by mimicking a hormone that controls appetite and blood sugar.

But concerns have been raised over side effects and the risk of long-term dependence. There is also controversy over whether using medication to push people back into work is the right approach.