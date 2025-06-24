Patients with endometriosis say cannabis works better than prescription meds and comes with fewer nasty side effects.

endometriosis

Researchers from the University of Western Sydney, in Australia, surveyed 899 women across 28 countries who were using cannabis to treat the chronic condition, where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other parts of the body, often causing severe pelvic pain, fatigue, heavy periods and fertility problems.

A staggering 78% said cannabis was "more effective in managing my symptoms than my current or previous pharmaceutical medication" and reported "less severe" side effects.

Many also admitted they were using the substance illegally despite it being available on prescription in several countries. But nearly all of them - 99% - said they had no plans to stop.

The most common reasons for switching to cannabis were “inadequate pain control” from regular meds (68.6%) and "bothersome side effects" (56.3%). Almost half (43.9%) said they turned to the drug over fears of becoming addicted to their prescribed treatments.

The findings, published in the journal Reproduction and Fertility, have prompted calls for better communication between doctors and patients.

The researchers said: "Medical supervision is important to monitor for side effects and potential drug interactions, which people using cannabis may not know exist."

They added: "This is especially important for endometriosis, given that care is often both challenging and inadequate before the complexity of MC is added."

They urged more clinical trials to test how effective and safe cannabis really is, saying: "More research is urgently needed, including clinical trial and real-world data to evaluate safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of quality-assured medicinal cannabis products in the endometriosis population."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

