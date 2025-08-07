Children spending hours in front of phones, TVs and gaming consoles could be putting their long-term heart health at risk, new research suggests.

Children with higher screen time

A study published Wednesday (07.08.25) in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that both 10- and 18-year-olds who spent more time on screens had an increased risk of cardiometabolic diseases, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and insulin resistance.

The research, based on data from over 1,000 participants in two Danish studies, calculated a risk score for each child compared to the group average.

Each additional hour of screen time was associated with a rise in overall risk, about 0.08 standard deviations for 10-year-olds and 0.13 for 18-year-olds.

Lead author David Horner, from University of Copenhagen, said: "It is a small change per hour, but when screen time accumulates to three, five or even six hours a day, as we saw in many adolescents, that adds up."

On average, teenagers were spending around six hours a day on devices, while younger children averaged three.

Mr Horner added: "Limiting discretionary screen time in childhood and adolescence may protect long-term heart and metabolic health.

"Our study provides evidence that this connection starts early and highlights the importance of having balanced daily routines."

Current NHS guidance recommends no more than two hours of recreational screen time per day for children aged 5 to 18, excluding schoolwork. For those under 5, screen use should be limited to an hour or less per day, and none at all for babies under 12 months.

The study was observational, meaning it showed a link between screen use and health risk but did not prove direct cause and effect.