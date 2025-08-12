One in five young adults have delayed breaking up with their partner because they cannot afford to leave, new research reveals.

Cost of living pressures stop one in five from ending relationships

The trend is being driven by the so-called "singles tax", which makes living alone far more expensive, according to fresh data from lifetime ISA provider OneFamily. The term refers to the extra costs single people face because there is no one to split the bills with.

Its survey of 3,000 people found 44% of single people list the cost of bills as one of their biggest financial headaches.

Singletons are also more likely to face higher day-to-day living costs and less likely to have a safety net for emergencies compared to couples. Nearly three in ten (29%) unmarried young adults admitted they do not have an emergency fund, compared to just one in six (16%) in a relationship.

OneFamily CEO Jim Islam said: "These stats are shocking, people are potentially staying in unhappy relationships because the bills are too high to contemplate managing on their own. It is a tax on being single, made worse by the rising costs of bills."

He added: "Financial independence is crucial, since it enables freedom. It needs to be something that is talked about in schools alongside good savings habits."