A popular over-the-counter drug taken by millions each week may be doing more than just killing pain, it could be killing your fear too.

A study from researchers at Ohio State University has revealed that acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol and known in the UK as paracetamol, may affect how the brain responds to risky situations.

The research, involving more than 500 college students, found those who took a standard 1,000mg dose of the drug were more likely to take risks and less likely to feel anxious about potential consequences.

Participants played a balloon game where they earned cash for inflating a virtual balloon, but risked losing everything if it burst. The acetaminophen group pumped more aggressively and burst more balloons than those given a placebo.

Dr Baldwin Way, co-author of the study, said: “Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don’t feel as scared.”

In follow-up surveys, those on the drug also rated dangerous activities like gambling and bungee jumping as less risky, but only when the scenarios were emotionally charged.

The researchers say the world’s most widely used painkiller could be shutting off the brain’s internal alarm system for danger, reducing fear and awareness of mistakes.

Dr Way explained: “If you’re risk-averse, you may pump a few times and then decide to cash out because you don’t want the balloon to burst and lose your money.

“But for those who are on acetaminophen, as the balloon gets bigger, we believe they have less anxiety and less negative emotion about how big the balloon is getting and the possibility of it bursting.

The findings raise fresh concerns about the broader impact of acetaminophen on mood and behaviour. Previous research by Dr Way has shown the drug can dull a person’s emotions, including their ability to empathise with others or experience joy.

Researchers warn the reduced fear response may increase the likelihood of risk-taking in real life, including drinking, drug use and cheating in relationships.

