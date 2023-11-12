The Surprising Health Benefits of Vegetarianism

Vegetarianism Image credit Anna Pelzer unsplash

Many people are questioning whether it is worth being a vegetarian; all of us have questioned this at least once in our lives. However, deciding to become a vegetarian will likely not do you any harm since it is safe and sustainable.

Some people are motivated to become vegetarians by wanting to take care of their body lines, and some are doing it for religious beliefs. In contrast, others simply do it to be animal lovers and support planetary health.

Whatever your reason is, you should not worry since vegetarianism is being projected in a new light. Scientific research has proven that a plant-based diet does not bring us nutritional risks but successfully lowers our body mass and leads to more weight loss than a traditional diet.

Preventing and Solving Health Problems

Not only does this diet boost your heart health and decrease the risk of cardiometabolic diseases, but it also lowers the risk of many others. Vegetarians have lower blood pressure and are less likely to have high cholesterol levels.

Vegetarians are less likely to develop high blood sugar and type 2 diabetes since they have a higher intake of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts and a lower intake of unhealthful fats.

Cancer has lover overall frequency among vegetarians than non-vegetarians. We came across the information that a non-meat diet may offer some protection from cancer.

Creating a Vegetarian Diet

Vegetarian meal plan provides colorful and satisfying meals that centre around vegetables and fruits. There are several types of vegetarian diets, such as these 5 basic categories:

Diet Type

Vegan:

Excludes Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy Plant-based foods

Includes Animal products (excluding animal products)

Lacto-Vegetarian

Excludes Meat, fish, poultry, eggs

Includes Dairy products (milk, cheese, butter, yoghurt)

Lacto-Ovo Vegetarian

Includes Meat, fish, poultry

Excludes Eggs and dairy products

Ovo-Vegetarian

Excludes Meat, poultry, seafood, dairy

Includes Eggs

Pescatarian

Excudes Meat, poultry, eggs, dairy products

Includes Fish and seafood

Creating a healthy and sustainable eating plan is crucial, regardless of your diet of choice. To do so, especially vegetarians, they need to take care of getting all the necessary vitamins and minerals through their meals.

Luckily for vegetarians, there is no time like the present to determine this type of diet. There are endless possibilities for replacing meat and dairy and getting nutrients. For example, rice, almond, coconut, soy milk, yoghurts, etc.

The Bright Side of a Vegetarian Diet

People who lead a vegetarian lifestyle enjoy several benefits that many researchers document. Following is the list that includes some of them:

There are many quality foods, such as beans, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. You may even discover new foods that you have yet to try. Weight loss is something a vegetarian diet will help you reach. Some researchers have given us the information that this diet can not only help us maintain a healthy weight but also help us live longer. However, you should remember that whether you lose weight and how much weight you lose depends on your calorie intake. Still, the frequent swords of foods that are typical for this diet are, in general, the ones that are a lower-calorie source of nutrients. Protecting the environment and animals is a popular characteristic of this lifestyle. Many people decide to go vegetarian to promote the ethical treatment of animals. Not only does this diet not require farming animals for slaughter, but it has also been proven that it is good and protective for the environment in general. Reduced risk of diseases is, as previously mentioned, one of the main benefits of this diet. Many more diseases have a lower chance of developing if going for this diet. Some of them are also eye cataracts, kidney stones, diverticular disease, etc. All of them are prevented just by having this healthy, balanced, and nutritious nourishment.

Recommended Foods

Foods and ingredients commonly used for forming quality vegetarian meals can be delicious and unique for our senses. Here are some recommended foods that you can eat as a vegetarian and which are also suggested for keeping it healthy.

Green vegetables : dark and leafy greens, kale, spinach, broccoli, green beans, etc.

: dark and leafy greens, kale, spinach, broccoli, green beans, etc. Fruits : apples, berries, melons

: apples, berries, melons Grains : quinoa, brown rice, oats

: quinoa, brown rice, oats Lean meats : fish

: fish Beans and legumes : all beans, peas

: all beans, peas Nuts and seeds : walnuts, almonds, sunflower, seeds

: walnuts, almonds, sunflower, seeds Dairy : reduced-fat milk, cheese, yoghurt

: reduced-fat milk, cheese, yoghurt Oils : olive oil, avocado oil

: olive oil, avocado oil Soy products: soy milk

image credit Hermes Rivera unsplash

Vegetarian Treats Your Body Will Thank You For

Just like any other person, vegetarians love themselves with delicious treats, meals, and desserts. Therefore, let us break the stereotype of healthy food not being tasty. There are plenty of amazing recipes that you can make to treat yourself, but still keep up with your diet.

Having a tasty meal can still be connected to eating something healthy. The key to maintaining a healthy diet is selecting nutritious snacks to enjoy throughout the day. Even though quick and convenient snack foods offer little nutrition, finding vegetarian snack options that are easy and portable does not need to be a challenge.

Practical Recipes

Here are some of the most popular vegan recipes to satisfy your hunger and soul:

Yoghurt

Yoghurt with fruit is rich in protein, calcium, and vitamin B12. This recipe can sometimes be in deficit regarding this diet; however, some foods can solve that just like anything else. Yoghurt is an excellent vegetarian snack, especially with fruit, which gives it different sweet aromas.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal, even though it is stereotyped to be a breakfast food, can be enjoyed at any time of the day. You can upgrade the flavour of your oats with different kinds of toppings like nuts, seeds, fruits, or dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is one of the great sweeteners and toppings since it is known for boosting your serotonin levels and bringing you joy.

Nut Butter

Nut butter with fruit is another quick and easy plant-based snack that you can enjoy on the go. Nut butter paired with your favourite foods is loaded with antioxidants and is high in fibre, which helps keep you full between your main meals.

Conclusion

In light of everything we said above, you should not go wrong with going vegetarian since plant-based food is quite trendy nowadays and easily found as well, so you will not have to worry about not having meal preparation ideas or a lack of ingredients.

On top of it all, this type of consumable routine further improves your health and overall well-being. This means that veganism is considered a good choice for many.