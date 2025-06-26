Some of the most popular disposable vapes could be exposing users to higher levels of toxic metals than cigarettes, experts have warned.

Dispoable Vapes

A new study from the University of California has found that throwaway e-cigs are releasing more cancer-causing substances than old-school tobacco, including high levels of lead, nickel and antimony.

Researchers tested seven flavoured disposable vapes from three top-selling brands and made each device churn out up to 1,500 puffs - around a week's worth for a heavy user.

Mark Salazar, the lead author of the study, said the results were so extreme they thought their lab kit had malfunctioned.

He said: "I thought our instrument was broken".

The team found toxic metals were either present in the e-liquid itself, or were "leaching extensively" from the vape's components and ending up in the vapour people inhale.

The study, published in ACS Central Science, has prompted urgent calls for tighter regulation, especially with teens and young adults now far more likely to use vapes than cigarettes.

Study co-author Brett Poulin said: "Our study highlights the hidden risk of these new and popular disposable electronic cigarettes - with hazardous levels of neurotoxic lead and carcinogenic nickel and antimony - which stresses the need for urgency in enforcement.

"These risks are not just worse than other e-cigarettes but worse in some cases than traditional cigarettes."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

