Youngsters battling eating disorders have striking brain differences that cannot be explained by chronic food restriction alone, and researchers say they mirror the patterns seen in conditions like OCD and autism.

Eating disorders

Boffins from the University of Montreal compared brain scans from 124 children with anorexia, 50 with avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) and 116 without any eating disorder. All were under 13 and based in France.

They found that kids with anorexia had thinner outer brain layers - or cortices - in 32 regions of the brain, with the most extreme thinning spotted in the superior parietal lobule, which processes sensory info.

Anael Ayrolles, from the University of Paris, who worked on the study, said: "That can make sense because we know that patients with anorexia have disturbed perception of their body weight, of their size."

The thinning was so dramatic it looked like the early stages of Alzheimer’s or rapid brain ageing.

Aneal added: “The effect size is one of the largest in psychiatry."

Lead researcher Clara Moreau explained: “If their BMI is restored, we can see some brain restorations as well. Their brain is able to get better after treatment. Not all of them, but most of them.”

The team also looked at kids with ARFID - a disorder involving extreme food restriction due to things like fear of choking or sensitivity to textures, not weight concerns. Unlike anorexia, ARFID did not show the same widespread brain thinning.

“We were thinking we would find some overlap with anorexia that could be reflecting BMI. But that’s not what we found. We didn’t find many similarities between the conditions.”

Given ARFID usually starts before age five, the researchers believe the brain may adapt differently to chronic food restriction.

When they compared the brain changes in anorexia and ARFID to other conditions like OCD, ADHD and autism, a clear pattern emerged. Anorexia showed strong similarities with OCD, while ARFID matched more closely with autism.

Moreau said the findings made sense, as sensory sensitivities are often seen in both autism and ARFID, while obsessive traits are common to anorexia and OCD.

The groundbreaking study sheds new light on the brain mechanisms behind eating disorders and could help lead to better treatments in future.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

