A cheap blood pressure pill already taken by millions could help protect women against one of the deadliest forms of breast cancer, scientists have revealed.

Researchers

Experts from Monash University in Australia say beta blockers - a medication that lowers blood pressure and heart rate by blocking stress hormones - could slow the spread of triple negative breast cancer.

The link between the drug and the aggressive disease first emerged in 2023, but it was not clear why. Now researchers have discovered that beta blockers can switch off a gene called HOXC12, which fuels tumour growth, slowing the progression of the cancer.

They said the breakthrough means doctors may soon be able to identify which patients could benefit most from beta blocker therapy.

Senior author Associate Professor Michelle Halls from MIPS said: "Our colleagues previously found that beta blockers are associated with a significant reduction in mortality in people with triple negative breast cancer. Now we have a much better grasp on why this could be the case."

Mr Terrance Lam, a pharmaceutical PhD candidate and co-author of the study, added: "Our collective research strongly suggests that HOXC12 is a potential new indicator for when triple negative breast cancer patients could respond to beta blocker targeted interventions. Triple negative breast cancer is an aggressive cancer which can be especially challenging to treat and identifying new treatment pathways are important."

Triple negative breast cancer accounts for around 15% of all breast cancers. It usually affects women under 50 and is more common among African and African-American women.

Symptoms are similar to other forms of breast cancer and can include a lump in the breast, armpit or collarbone area, changes in size or shape, discharge, nipple sores or crusting and tenderness or pain.