Shoppers looking for bargain beauty buys online are being warned they could be putting their health at risk, after an investigation found a flood of fake makeup on major sites including Amazon, eBay, TikTok and Vinted.

Consumer watchdog Which? uncovered dozens of counterfeit cosmetics being sold by third-party sellers, with some products mimicking well-known brands like Charlotte Tilbury, La Roche Posay, Maybelline, MAC and The Ordinary.

Of the 34 products ordered from the sites, 23 (a whopping 67%) were flagged as likely fakes after experts examined the packaging and contents against genuine items from trusted retailers.

Amazon saw four out of 11 items identified as counterfeits, while eBay had eight. TikTok shop fared worse, with five out of six products believed to be fake. But Vinted was the worst offender, with every one of the six items ordered found to be bogus.

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said: “It’s alarming that Which? was able to find such high volumes of what appeared to be potentially dangerous counterfeit cosmetics on popular online marketplaces, where teenagers in particular are likely to be enticed by what seem to be big discounts on popular brands.

Which? is now urging the government to overhaul the current enforcement system, saying online marketplaces must take more responsibility to stop dodgy sellers.

“Consumers should be as confident in the products they buy online as the items that they purchase on the high street, but in reality they risk buying untested, unregulated and potentially toxic cosmetics.

“Trading Standards needs to take decisive action to prevent these products from making their way into people’s homes, but because of limited resources and competing demands, counterfeit investigations are being deprioritised in many parts of the country.

“The government must ensure there are clear duties on online marketplaces to prevent the sale of counterfeit goods, and urgently commit to the reforms needed to ensure our consumer enforcement system is fit for the 21st century.”