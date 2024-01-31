Are the January blues getting you down? Even though we’re in a new year the winter weather and general return to work aren’t likely to have you feeling very refreshed.

Getting away from all the stresses of everyday life with a proper holiday is the perfect excuse to get yourself back on track and help you feel reinvigorated to face the rest of the year.

Weekend hot tub breaks are a great place to start, but there are many ways that you can give your mind and body a real refresh on your next getaway. Here are just a couple of suggestions to consider as you plan.

Spa

An easy place to start with that total refresh is to give yourself a day of proper pampering at a spa. Indulge in a full-body massage to make sure that all of your aches and muscle tension are properly banished. Add in some extra treatments like facials or a mani-pedi and you’ll find yourself feeling like a whole new person at the end of the day.

Spending time soaking in a hot tub in the evenings can also go a long way towards helping your body feel refreshed, as the bubbling waters give similar effects to a massage. Above all, make time to relax and simply enjoy the moment as you sit back and let the world pass by.

Yoga

A lot of us will have made New Year’s resolutions to try and be more active or exercise more in 2024. Even if that didn’t make your list, you might find yourself feeling more refreshed if you add yoga to your next break.

Rather than focusing on higher-intensity exercise or gym equipment, treat yourself to some gentle but energising yoga as an activity. Whether you go to a session run by an instructor or simply grab a mat by yourself, incorporate some healing and relaxing stretches into your holiday plans.

Of course, you don’t have to wait until you go on a getaway to break out the yoga mat. But it can be even more relaxing and enjoyable to practice your poses when you’re in some gorgeous natural surroundings.

Mindfulness

While a relaxed body is more likely to help our minds relax, you shouldn’t stop there. Since you’re away from all the pressures and demands of your normal daily life, take the opportunity to give your mind some TLC while you’re away.

The practice of mindfulness involves taking the time to focus and make yourself acutely aware of everything that you’re thinking and feeling in the moment. It’s a form of meditation that has caught on a lot in recent years, and it’s even easier to get into during a holiday. After all, holidays are all about enjoyment!

If you’re visiting somewhere particularly picturesque then incorporate mindfulness into a walk through nature. Take the time to notice the shades of the leaves around you and the sound of birdcalls, ground yourself and let the immensity of nature sweep away your worries.

Sea swimming

If your weekend break takes you to the coast don’t miss out on the chance to go swimming in the sea. There’s something truly special about taking a swim in the wild waters, far more than you’d get out of a dip in a simple swimming pool.

Seawater contains vitamins and minerals that you wouldn’t find in a pool, which are good for the skin and can help to naturally reduce stress levels in the body. A proper paddle in the ocean can even give your immune system an extra boost, in addition to just getting the heart pumping from the act of swimming.

For those who aren’t quite up to braving the open waves, you can find seawater pools in some seaside towns, where you can take a gentler dip.

The easiest way to make any weekend break refreshing is to take your time and relax. No matter what you want to get up to, don’t rush yourself and enjoy the calming benefits of a proper holiday.