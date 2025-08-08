Dozens of people across the UK have been hospitalised after receiving cosmetic injections using "unlicensed Botox-like products".

Fake Botox

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that 41 patients have required medical treatment this summer following aesthetic procedures that resulted in serious complications. Some have been left with slurred speech, difficulty breathing and, in some cases, unable to swallow.

Experts say the symptoms are consistent with botulism, a rare but potentially serious condition caused by toxins produced by the Clostridium botulinum bacterium - the same toxins used in Botox and similar cosmetic treatments.

Dr Gauri Godbole, Consultant Medical Microbiologist at UKHSA, said: "We are working closely with our partners to reduce the public health risk and would advise people to make sure they take precautions when seeking aesthetic procedures."

She added: "Botulism related to aesthetic procedures is rare, but it can be serious. It is caused by toxins produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. These toxins (but not the bacteria) are the active ingredient in ‘Botox’ and similar products."

UKHSA said the risk of complications increases when products are contaminated or injected incorrectly - more common when treatments are carried out by unlicensed practitioners. The agency also warned against buying cosmetic products online for self-injection.

Dr Gauri Godbole said: "Symptoms of botulism can take up to 4 weeks to develop and if you have had a recent botulinum toxin (Botox-like) treatment and are having symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or breathing, contact NHS 111 for further advice and seek treatment."

The UKHSA continues to advise the public to check ​if the pr​ofessional and the product being used are fully licensed. Guidance on choosing a qualified aesthetic provider is available on the NHS website.