Plans to tackle Britain's obesity crisis won’t succeed unless the Government goes far beyond weight loss injections, leading doctors have warned.

Jabs won't fix obesity crisis

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said medications alone won't "make meaningful and lasting progress" and called for a complete overhaul of the UK's food system.

It comes after ministers last week pledged to "launch a moonshot to end the obesity epidemic" in its new 10 Year Plan for Health.

But the RCP said the NHS is already struggling with the knock-on effects of obesity, and simply relying on jabs won't cut it.

Dr Kath McCullough, the RCP's special adviser on obesity, said: "The narrative that obesity is about personal responsibility or that new medications will solve the problem is misleading.

"Obesity is a chronic illness shaped by a range of factors and influences – and it's on the rise.

"We are seeing daily how obesity causes and makes it harder to treat conditions, from diabetes and arthritis to heart disease and cancer."

The RCP said ministers must clamp down on the "aggressive" marketing of junk food and make it easier for people to make healthy choices.

In a new statement, the college said: "Policies should reduce aggressive marketing and advertising of foods high in fat, salt, and sugar, while increasing the availability and affordability of healthy foods from an early age.

"We must tackle our broken food system and ensure it is easier for all to choose to eat healthily."

RCP president Dr Mumtaz Patel added: "We welcome steps the Government is taking. No few individual measures will be enough. It is a complex problem that requires multifaceted solutions."

The College warned the "social and environmental drivers" of obesity must be addressed urgently if the nation is to see real progress.