A terrifying new drug said to be deadlier than fentanyl is killing hundreds of people as authorities scramble to sound the alarm.

Killer drug stronger than fentanyl is sweeping Europe

Synthetic opioids called nitazenes - mostly made in China - have been linked to a growing number of overdose deaths across Europe, according to a bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal.

Experts say the drug can be up to 250 times more powerful than heroin and five times as potent as fentanyl, which has already fuelled an opioid crisis across the US. Just a trace amount can kill.

Nitazenes are turning up in everything from heroin to counterfeit painkillers and even anti-anxiety meds, the outlet reported.

“Synthetic opioids in the U.S. have not been driven by demand, they have been driven wholesale by supply,” warned Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“If large criminal groups such as Albanian mafia groups, Turkish criminal groups or Italian or Mexican groups get into supplying nitazenes to Europe on a large scale, we can anticipate a massive public healthcare catastrophe.”

More than 800,000 people in the US have died from opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2023, according to figures from the CDC.

Europe is now facing a similar nightmare as the drug, which “emerged more widely on the illicit drug market” in 2019, has spread to nearly every continent, according to health officials.

Street versions of the drug have been detected in multiple countries, sparking fears of a full-blown global crisis.