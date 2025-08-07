A lower dose of a blockbuster weight-loss drug may be more effective than the highest one, according to a new study.

Lower dose of weight-loss jab

Mounjaro - the brand name for tirzepatide - is commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes but has shot to fame for its slimming effects. It mimics two hormones called GLP-1 and GIP, which help regulate appetite, slow digestion and increase insulin production, making people feel fuller for longer.

But new data suggests that less could actually be more when it comes to shedding pounds.

Research by Oxford Online Pharmacy tracked 100 patients prescribed Mounjaro over the past year and found those on a 7.5mg dose lost more weight on average than those on the maximum 15mg.

Across the group, the average weight loss was a hefty 85lb (39kg), but how much each patient lost appeared to depend on the dose.

Medical Content Writer Kiran Jones explained the finding: “What this data suggests is that meaningful weight loss isn’t limited to the highest doses."

She said the sweet spot may be due to fewer side effects, helping patients stay the course.

She explained: "For many patients, a mid-range dose such as 7.5mg offers a good balance between effectiveness and tolerability, and that challenges the idea that success means pushing to 15mg.

"This variability highlights the highly individual response to Mounjaro.

Outcomes are shaped not just by dose, but by lifestyle, health status, adherence, and other personal factors."