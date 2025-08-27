Firms will soon be forced to support staff going through the menopause under tough new Government rules.

WFH and flexible hours to keep women in jobs

Companies with more than 250 workers will have to produce official "menopause action plans" from 2027, setting out how they will back women struggling with brain fog, fatigue, night sweats and anxiety.

Ministers believe that flexible working and the chance to work from home could help keep female staff in their jobs for longer. They say the move will also stop businesses losing experienced workers and could give a huge boost to the economy.

One in 10 women in employment during the menopause have been forced to quit because of severe symptoms, which can include anxiety, insomnia, hot flushes and difficulty concentrating.

Boosting female employment could add even more to the economy. A 5% rise in female employment could increase the UK’s economic output by as much as £125bn a year, according to official figures.

The Women and Equalities Unit told the i paper, which revealed the move, that the plans would "ensure that every organisation benefits from harnessing the talent, creativity and brilliance of women in their workforce".

It added: "We anticipate that flexible working will form part of this work. For example, flexible working can help people manage long-term health conditions, such as the more debilitating symptoms of menopause."

The menopause action plans form part of a wider workers’ rights package being overseen by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. It will also include the right to request flexible working from the first day in a job and the right to switch off from work emails and messages in the evenings and at weekends.