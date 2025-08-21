Your morning cuppa really can put a smile on your face, according to new research.

Your morning brew could be the secret to a happier day

Experts from the University of Warwick and Bielefeld University in Germany found that caffeine drinkers report feeling noticeably happier after their first coffee or tea of the day.

The study tracked young people across a four-week period, sending prompts to their phones seven times a day to ask whether they had recently consumed caffeine and how they were feeling at that moment.

Researchers analysed 28,000 mood reports and discovered the boost was strongest within the first two and a half hours of the morning. Later cups did not appear to have the same effect.

England-based University of Warwick’s Professor Anu Realo explained: "Caffeine works by blocking adenosine receptors, which can increase dopamine activity in key brain regions - an effect that studies have linked to improved mood and greater alertness."

Adenosine is a compound that helps regulate sleep and the heart. By dulling its effects, caffeine leaves people feeling more awake and energetic.

Justin Hachenberger, from Bielefeld University, said: "We were somewhat surprised to find no differences between individuals with varying levels of caffeine consumption or differing degrees of depressive symptoms, anxiety, or sleep problems. The links between caffeine intake and positive or negative emotions were fairly consistent across all groups."

However, the study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, came with a warning. The authors said caffeine can cause dependence, while too much has been linked to health risks. Drinking it later in the day can also trigger sleep problems.