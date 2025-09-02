Stethoscopes powered by artificial intelligence (AI) could help doctors detect serious heart conditions in just seconds, researchers have revealed.

New AI stethoscope

The card-sized gadget is simply placed on a patient's chest where it carries out an electrocardiogram and records the sound of blood moving through the heart. It then compares the results with a vast database, identifying heart conditions in seconds.

The traditional stethoscope, first invented in 1816, has been "upgraded for the 21st century" and trialled in more than 200 GP surgeries across London.

Researchers found that heart failure was 2.3 times more likely to be spotted in patients over the following 12 months when the new technology was used compared to those who did not have access to it.

The pilot, led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, could now be expanded across south London, Sussex and Wales. Experts hope it will be rolled out nationally on the NHS to catch serious conditions earlier and save lives.

Professor Nicholas Peters, from Imperial College, said: "Our study shows that three heart conditions can now be identified in one sitting. Importantly, this technology is already available to some patients and being widely used in GP surgeries."

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation and consultant cardiologist, added: "This is an elegant example of how the humble stethoscope, invented more than 200 years ago, can be upgraded for the 21st century.

"We need innovations like these, because so often this condition is only diagnosed at an advanced stage when patients attend hospital as an emergency.

"Given an earlier diagnosis, people can access the treatment they need to help them live well for longer."