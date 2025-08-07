A groundbreaking gonorrhoea vaccine is being rolled out at sexual health clinics across England in a bid to curb soaring cases of the STI.

NHS rolls out gonorrhoea jab

From Monday (04.08.25), patients at highest risk of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) - including gay and bisexual men who have a recent history of multiple sexual partners - will be offered the free jab.

It comes after gonorrhoea cases in England hit more than 85,000 in 2023, the highest figure since records began in 1918. Experts warn antibiotic-resistant strains are on the rise.

The vaccine, called 4CMenB, is already used to protect babies against meningococcal B disease, a serious bacterial infection that can cause meningitis and sepsis. It is routinely given at eight weeks, 16 weeks and one year of age.

NHS bosses say the targeted rollout could prevent up to 100,000 cases and save £7.9 million over the next decade.

Ashley Dalton, minister for public health and prevention, said: "Rolling out this world-leading gonorrhoea vaccination programme in sexual health clinics in England represents a major breakthrough in preventing an infection that has reached record levels.

"This government’s world-first vaccination programme will help turn the tide on infections, as well as tackling head-on the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

"I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for vaccination, to protect not only yourselves but also your sexual partners."