A daily pill that could help people shed up to 12% of their bodyweight is being hailed as a potential breakthrough in the war on obesity.

Oral alternative to slimming jabs

The drug, called orforglipron, works in a similar way to popular weight-loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro but is taken orally and appears to cause fewer side-effects.

In a landmark trial, patients lost an average of two stone (12 kilos), alongside improvements in cholesterol, blood fats and blood pressure. Drug giant Eli Lilly says it hopes the treatment could be available on the NHS as early as next year.

Kenneth Custer from Eli Lilly said: "With orforglipron, we’re working to transform obesity care by introducing a potential once-daily oral therapy that could support early intervention and long-term disease management, while offering a convenient alternative to injectable treatments. With these positive data in hand, we are now planning to submit orforglipron for regulatory review by year-end and are prepared for a global launch to address this urgent public health need."

Experts say the tablet may not be as effective as some jabs, but could be more appealing to patients who prefer to avoid injections.

Dr Simon Cork, senior lecturer in physiology at Anglia Ruskin University, said: "It should be noted that their effects on weight loss are not as profound as that seen in injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Wegovy, with a lower percentage weight loss and fewer people achieving 10 per cent weight loss at the highest dose. Nevertheless, that this medication is an oral form, rather than injectable, will likely be seen as more tolerable for many patients. The manufacturing costs are also anticipated to be significantly lower than injectable drugs, meaning these medications may be more equitable in their availability."

Eli Lilly faces stiff competition from rival firm Novo Nordisk, which has developed an oral version of its blockbuster jab Wegovy. Trials found patients on the highest dose of that pill lost around 15% of their bodyweight after 64 weeks.