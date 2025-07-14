Owning a pet could help keep your brain sharp as you age, but it depends what kind you pick.

Dog & cat owners benefit

A new study has linked dog and cat ownership to slower cognitive decline in older adults, suggesting our furry friends might do more than just keep us company.

Dog owners were found to retain stronger memory - both immediate and delayed - while cat owners showed slower decline in verbal fluency. But fish and birds didn’t offer the same brain benefits.

Adriana Rostekova, lead author of the study, which was published in Scientific Reports, explained: “Pet ownership has been linked to a positive influence on cognitive functioning and cognitive decline in late adulthood.

“However, there is limited understanding of how different species of pets are associated with these outcomes.”

Adriana, who works at the lifespan developmental psychology research group at the University of Geneva, examined data from more than 18 years of the Survey of Health and Retirement in Europe, focusing on adults aged 50 and over.

The findings suggest that the type of animal matters.

She said: “Several explanations may help explain the absence of this association in fish and bird owners, despite the reports of their ownership’s positive influence on wellbeing.

“A fish or bird’s short lifespan may potentially limit the level of emotional connection one is able to develop with the pet fish.

“Bird ownership may negatively affect the owner’s sleep quality due to the increased noise levels, which has been shown to be associated with cognitive decline.”

She added: “It’s further possible that interaction with dogs and cats provides unique cognitive stimulation, which may be less pronounced in other, less demanding pets.”

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

