Women taking weight loss injections have reported "one of the weirder side effects" with some claiming their vaginas have started to change.

Ozempic

The effect, which has been dubbed "Ozempic vulva", has been linked to slimming jabs including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. Users say rapid weight loss has left them noticing strange changes in their most intimate areas.

Although the term is not officially recognised by drug makers, doctors say they are hearing increasing complaints from women on the jabs.

Dr Sherry Ross, author of She-ology, told HealthCentral: "[The rapidity of] weight loss can cause visible skin sagging, laxity and wrinkles throughout the body.

"All areas of the body can show visible skin changes in response to this significant weight loss, including the lower belly, pubic mons and inner and outer labia."

Some women have even said their private parts appeared "deflated" or aged after losing a dramatic amount of weight.

But medics insist the drugs themselves are not the direct cause.

Prabha Sivaraman, consultant obstetrician-gynecologist at Manchester Deansgate Clinic, explained: "Ozempic vulva is not a medical term, nor is it a direct side effect of GLP-1 medications. What women are noticing is actually the impact of rapid weight loss on soft tissues. The medication itself does not act on the vulva, vagina, or pelvic floor, and the changes are really byproducts of body composition shifting quickly.

"It is essentially the same mechanism we see elsewhere in the body. When weight drops rapidly, the skin and tissues sometimes lag behind."