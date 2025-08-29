Common painkillers taken by millions every day could be quietly fuelling one of the most dangerous health crises facing the world, new research suggests.

​Painkillers taken by millions may be fuelling antibiotic resistance

Scientists in Australia have found that drugs such as ibuprofen, paracetamol and other household staples are not as harmless as many think, and may actually be helping bacteria build resistance to life-saving antibiotics.

The team at the University of South Australia say the findings are more concerning in care homes, where older people often take several different medications at once. This creates a breeding ground for resistant bacteria to spread.

The researchers looked at how common medicines reacted with ciprofloxacin, a widely used antibiotic, and Escherichia coli (E. coli), the bug responsible for many urinary tract and gut infections. They found that when ibuprofen or paracetamol were present, E. coli mutated more frequently and became highly resistant to treatment.

Lead scientist Associate Professor Rietie Venter explained the findings: "Antibiotics have long been vital in treating infectious diseases, but their widespread overuse and misuse have driven a global rise in antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

"This is especially prevalent in residential aged care facilities, where older people are more likely to be prescribed multiple medications – not just antibiotics, but also drugs for pain, sleep, or blood pressure – making it an ideal breeding ground for gut bacteria to become resistant to antibiotics.

"In this study we looked at the effect of non-antibiotic medicines and ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic which is used to treat common skin, gut or urinary tract infections.

"When bacteria were exposed to ciprofloxacin alongside ibuprofen and acetaminophen, they developed more genetic mutations than with the antibiotic alone, helping them grow faster and become highly resistant. Worryingly, the bacteria were not only resistant to the antibiotic ciprofloxacin, but increased resistance was also observed to multiple other antibiotics from different classes.

"We also uncovered the genetic mechanisms behind this resistance, with ibuprofen and paracetamol both activating the bacteria's defences to expel antibiotics and render them less effective."

Alongside ibuprofen and paracetamol, the study also examined other medicines often given in aged care, including diclofenac, furosemide, metformin, atorvastatin, tramadol, temazepam and pseudoephedrine.

Assoc Prof Venter added: "Antibiotic resistance isn't just about antibiotics anymore. This study is a clear reminder that we need to carefully consider the risks of using multiple medications – particularly in aged care where residents are often prescribed a mix of long-term treatments."

The team are now urging further investigation into how everyday drugs interact with antibiotics.

The World Health Organization has warned that resistance was directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths in 2019 and contributed to nearly 5 million in total. The agency has described antimicrobial resistance as "a top global public health and development threat".