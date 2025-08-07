The Covid-19 pandemic has been blamed for speeding up brain ageing​ even in people who dodged the virus completely.

Covid pandemic

Experts say the stress of lockdown, isolation and uncertainty has taken a toll on the nation's minds, leaving brains older than they should be.

Boffins at the University of Nottingham studied data from more than 15,000 healthy people and found signs of accelerated brain ageing across the board.

​The team said: "We found that the pandemic was detrimental to brain health and induced accelerated brain ageing regardless of infection​."

Lead researcher Dr Ali-Reza Mohammadi-Nejad ​explained: "What surprised me most was that even people who had not had Covid showed significant increases in brain ageing rates.

"It really shows how much the experience of the pandemic, everything from isolation to uncertainty, may have affected our brain health."

Professor Dorothee Auer, who worked on the study, added: "The pandemic put a strain on people's lives, especially those already facing disadvantage."