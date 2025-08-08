Spa visits — whether they are for a day, a weekend or the full retreat — are a great form of self-care and relaxation. So much so that it's a universally recognised thing to do. Originally, spas and retreats such as this used to be exclusively available to the rich and elite, but now they are fully integrated into modern wellness culture. This means that there are more options available to those with not such an extensive budget. Taking a spa day is usually packed with a variety of different benefits. There is the emotional side which includes stress relief, while also the physical side such as muscle recovery, digital detox and skin rejuvenation.

Spa Days

Better still, nowadays there are different types of spas available. The day spa typically lasts a few hours and includes massages and facials. It does not include accommodation. Hotel or resort spas give you a night or two of accommodation and one of the more luxurious escape options. Finally, destination spas offer the most comprehensive experience. They're usually located in remote places and have multi-day programs including fitness activities and massage therapies.

Getting Ready: What to Expect and How to Prepare

When you decide to go on a spa day or experience, you need to be properly prepared and packed. For anyone heading out, you need a range of items to ensure your complete comfort at all times. Clothing is important so make sure you're packing fresh underwear, a swimsuit and light clothing, the last is great for maintaining your post treatment comfort and relaxation mindset. Bear in mind though that spas, especially resort or destination ones, will usually provide you with robes, slippers, towels and often some basic toiletries. Make sure you bring your own essentials that you can't do without though.

Make sure you're prepared in following the general etiquette associated with spas. This includes putting your phone on silent or mute, taking off any perfume or aftershave you normally wear, and respecting all quiet zones within the spa. There are other spa practices that you might not be used to. Many allow nudity, but it's also important that you feel your privacy is respected, and you are comfortable. With this in mind, make sure you get to grips with some normal spa practices. You can wear paper underwear or even request your preference for your therapist's gender. The next step is to ensure you're getting your treatments in the right order. Massages should come before facials, and take a meal before you get a body treatment.

Spa treatments and visits can be expensive though. But there are a variety of different ways of getting a luxury trip while on a budget. Some of the tricks to grabbing a deal include booking your spa early, or choosing to take a mid-week visit or go off-season. These can lead to some major savings. Another very reliable option is to use online platforms offering spa deals and voucher codes. For example, online you can often find limited-time offers or promo codes for Wowcher for spa days, destination spas, overnight stays and general wellness packages. Grabbing an early Wowcher deal not only guarantees that you get the availability you want, but also reduces overall costs. Offers here typically give you access to premium facilities like steam rooms, treatment bundles or hydrotherapy pools. As such, a Wowcher discount code adds value while making the spa experience more accessible, relaxing and enjoyable.

Maximising Your Experience: Comfort, Mindfulness and Final Tips

To fully embrace the spa experience, consider doing some of these additional tips. For one, to encourage a calm, stress-free experience, unplug from your devices. This can really help you focus on your actual experience. You can also skip alcohol before treatments. Following any treatment, you should also make sure that you have post-treatment time. This enables you to reap the benefits of any products. You must do this before showering or applying makeup.

Other things to consider is your own comfort. It's up to you whether you shave beforehand or not, just do what's more comfortable for you. Chatting with the masseuse is entirely up to you. You can talk or remain silent — the latter is typically expected to ensure a peaceful experience, so enjoy it. Tipping anywhere from 15-20% is encouraged. Explore the different spa experiences on your own. Make sure you look for well-reviewed, quality options found on trusted platforms.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

