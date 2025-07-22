A “safe” sweetener added to so-called healthy foods like diet ice cream and protein bars may increase the risk of stroke and brain damage, researchers claim.

Sweetener studies

Erythritol, a sugar substitute found in low-calorie favourites such as ice creams and flavoured waters, has already raised eyebrows over potential links to gut issues and heart problems.

Now, scientists at the University of Colorado say the sweetener may also trigger blood clots and inflammation, increasing the chances of life-threatening cardiovascular events.

Experts exposed human brain cells to erythritol at levels similar to those found in a single sugar-free drink. Within three hours, the cells showed signs of inflammation and clotting.

Auburn Berry, who co-authored the study, said: "Big picture, if your vessels are more constricted and your ability to break down blood clots is lowered, your risk of stroke goes up."

Lead researcher Professor Christopher DeSouza added: “Our study adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that so-called ‘safe’ non-nutritive sweeteners may come with hidden health risks.

“Not only that, it demonstrates how erythritol in particular may raise stroke risk.”

The team said their findings are a cause for concern for people consuming multiple servings a day through diet drinks, low-calorie desserts or fitness snacks.

Prof DeSouza warned:“These sweeteners come with a plethora of negative health consequences."

The researchers admitted that more studies are needed to prove whether the same effects occur inside the human body.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

