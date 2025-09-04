Teen vaping is an "epidemic" that risks leaving youngsters with irreversible damage to their brains and hearts, experts have warned.

Doctors have raised the alarm at the soaring numbers of children using e-cigarettes, saying nicotine levels in the devices can be dangerously high and addictive. A study found vaping raised the risk of stroke by a third, while the British Heart Foundation insisted "no child or teenager should be picking up an e-cigarette".

Presenting evidence at the European Society of Cardiology's annual conference in Madrid, Prof Maja-Lisa Løchen said: "E-cigarettes have heaps of harmful substances. More than 100 carcinogenic substances, nicotine and ultra-fine particles that can damage your health. We know that the nicotine and other elements in e-cigarettes have a very harmful effect on developing brains. Not only in the foetus, but during childhood and into your 20s."

She added: "I worry that vaping may be causing irreversible harm to children's brains and hearts. Of course we have to wait for long-term data, but I am concerned. It increases your blood pressure, your heart rate, and we know that the arteries become more stiff."

Studies also show the liquids can release carcinogens such as formaldehyde and acetaldehyde when heated. These chemicals damage blood vessels, trigger inflammation and fuel the risk of heart disease.

Prof Løchen said more research is urgently needed but warned an analysis "last year showed that it was as dangerous as cigarette smoking when it comes to cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome and stroke".