Teenagers who suffer from period pain are significantly more likely to develop chronic pain as adults, new research shows.

Period pain

Experts at the University of Oxford analysed data from more than 1,100 participants in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children and discovered a striking link between adolescent menstrual pain and later health problems.

Compared with youngsters who did not experience painful periods, girls with severe pain at age 15 had a 76% higher risk of chronic pain by 26, while those with moderate pain were 65% more likely to suffer.

Professor Katy Vincent, gynaecologist and senior author of the study, described the findings as a "wake-up call" for improved menstrual education and reduced stigma.

She said: "We've known for a long time that period pain can really disrupt young people's lives, impacting their social development, education and mental health.

"However, we know that most young people don't seek help for period pain and those who do may be dismissed, belittled or told it is normal.

"This study shows that teenage period pain may also shape future physical health. Once established, chronic pain can be difficult to manage and has wide-reaching consequences for the individual, society and the healthcare system."

The findings are based on data from Bristol University's Children of the 90s study, which has tracked more than 14,000 women and their descendants since the early 1990s.

Dr Rachel Reid-McCann, lead researcher at Oxford, added: "It is possible that the experience of moderate or severe period pain can alter the brain structure and how it functions in response to painful stimuli, making chronic pain more likely in the future."