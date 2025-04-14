If you’re looking to lose weight, the key to success is to make realistic changes to your diet and levels of physical activity. However, a range of myths and misconceptions can give people incorrect information, leading to stunted progress, or none at all.

Therefore, Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy has explored these common myths and offered advice on how people can lose weight safely and healthily.

Common Weight Loss Myths

Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy said:

“When it comes to losing weight, many people look for quick fixes, but that can quite often lead them down the wrong path, away from healthy sustainable weight loss. There’s so much information out there about losing weight that it can sometimes be hard to separate fact from fiction, so let’s take a look at some of the most common myths:

1. Myth: Carbs cause you to put on weight

“While eating the right amount of carbs as part of a healthy balanced diet will not on its own lead to weight gain, eating more carbs than you need will likely lead to weight gain.

“Carbs are used for energy and complex carbohydrates (carbohydrates from whole wheat or wholegrains) can make you feel fuller for longer, aiding weight loss. The problem is the choice of carbohydrates and the amounts people consume, not necessarily the carbohydrates themselves.

2. Myth: Drastic exercise plans are the only way to lose weight

“Successful weight loss involves making small lifestyle changes that can be stuck to in the long-term, specifically changing your eating habits.

“Exercise plans can help you lose weight and are certainly recommended as they make you fitter and healthier. But weight gain boils down to consuming more calories than you expend and there are only so many calories you can burn through exercise.

“Outside of exercise and calorie control, there are also a range of treatments that can aid obese individuals with their weight loss journey.

3. Myth: Certain foods can speed up your metabolism

“Human metabolism is a chemical process that occurs continuously inside your body. This process requires energy, and the amount of energy required varies from person to person. This is dependent on age, gender, body size and genetics.

“Some foods claim they can increase your metabolism by helping your body to burn more calories, which leads to further weight loss.

“However, there is little evidence to support these claims. It is important to be wary of these products, as they often contain high levels of sugar and caffeine.

4. Myth: Skipping meals is a good way to diet

“Skipping meals is a bad idea. To successfully lose weight you need to reduce your calorie intake and increase the number of calories you burn through exercise.

“Skipping meals altogether will likely result in tiredness and it could mean your body is missing out on essential nutrients. It will also make you more likely to snack on high-fat/sugary foods.

5. Myth: Foods labelled 'low fat' are always a healthy option

“Always be cautious of foods labelled 'low or reduced fat'. For food to legally use the 'low fat' label, it needs to contain no more than a specific amount of fat. This doesn't automatically make it a healthy choice, as many low-fat foods contain high amounts of sugar or salt.

6. Myth: All slimming pills are safe and effective for weight loss

“Not all diet pills are safe or effective means of losing weight. Some unlicensed weight loss products may contain ingredients that are actually harmful to your health. You should always consult a healthcare professional before taking any new medicines.

7. Myth: Weight loss injections work without any changes to lifestyle

“Weight loss treatments have grown in popularity in recent times, but many view them as a substitute for healthy habits, believing that the injections can lead to weight loss even without any lifestyle amendments. This is simply untrue, these treatments are meant to support healthy habits, not replace them.

“For the best results, people on weight loss injections such as Mounjaro or Ozempic should reduce the amount of consumed processed foods, incorporate more movement into daily routine through exercise and maintain an established sleep routine.

“Overall, for anyone launching their weight loss journey in 2025, there are plenty of misconceptions to look out for. I believe holding an open and honest conversation with a GP can help people get a better understanding of the best lifestyle and dietary decisions they can make to shed weight and establish a healthier body.”

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

