Vaping could reshape a baby's skull in the womb even without the addictive kick of nicotine, shocking new research suggests.

Vaping when pregnant

Scientists studying the effects of common e-liquid ingredients on pregnant mice say they observed concerning changes in skull structure and overall development despite no nicotine being present at all.

The research, published in the journal PLOS One, exposed pregnant mice to either filtered air or a mix of vaping liquids made up of propylene glycol and glycerol - two ingredients found in most vape juices.

Some animals were exposed to a 50 and 50 blend of the chemicals, while others were given a 30 and 70 mix. Researchers had originally assumed the heavier propylene glycol mix would have a more pronounced impact but were startled to find the opposite was true.

Dr James Cray, professor of anatomy at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, said: “This had no nicotine, and it’s still having effects on the development of the skull in our model, which was not anything we expected.

“A lot of companies have moved toward getting away from a high percentage of propylene glycol toward more glycerol, trying to position this as a safer alternative. But what we saw was the exact opposite.”

The results showed up across multiple litters regardless of the sex of the pups.

“What we see is a consistent narrowing of all of the facial features, and the same thing as we move back into the cranium as well. So globally they’re narrower and a little bit shorter-headed, which does mimic some observable changes that we see in children.”

The baby mice also weighed slightly less than average, still within a normal range but lighter than the ones not exposed to the vapour.

Cray warned the findings raise urgent questions for young vape users, many of whom may not realise the risks.

“The majority of users are young adults and teenagers, so we are talking about people who are in peak reproductive years,” he said. “And with development of the head happening very early in fetal development, people could be using these products and not even realize that they are pregnant, which is of great concern.”

