Viagra is being blamed for rising middle-age divorce rates.

The little blue pill, used to treat erectile dysfunction, is said to make men more likely to stray as it boosts their sex drive and encourages them to look elsewhere to satisfy their needs.

Sociologist Dr Katharina Loter and her team at Tilburg University in the Netherlands found that divorce rates among adults have climbed in Western countries in recent years. A poll of more than 575 divorcees aged over 45 in Switzerland revealed that ​"cheating​" and ​"drifting apart​" were the main reasons given.

The researchers wrote in the journal Family Transitions: "Research shows increasing rates of infidelity among older men. This may be attributed to the extended time period from severe health impairments in later life and the availability of treatments for erectile dysfunction."