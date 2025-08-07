Men prescribed Viagra and similar drugs could be up to 18% less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease later in life.

Viagra

Researchers at University College London looked at the health records of more than 260,000 men with erectile dysfunction and found those prescribed medication for it were less likely to suffer the devastating condition.

Lead author Dr Ruth Brauer said: "We can’t say that the drugs are responsible, but this does give us food for thought on how we move into the future."

She added: "We now needa proper clinical trial to look at the effects of these drugs on Alzheimer’s in women as well as men."

The drugs - known as PDE5 inhibitors - work by relaxing blood vessels to improve blood flow. Originally designed for heart conditions like angina, they shot to fame after users reported surprising effects during a clinical trial in the 1990s.

Animal studies have shown the pills may help improve blood flow to the brain, which could explain the possible link to a lower risk of dementia.

Previous studies on Viagra (sildenafil) have uncovered a range of surprising health benefits beyond the bedroom​:

​1. Could cut risk of heart failure

A 2015 study from Sapienza University in Rome found that PDE5 inhibitors like Viagra improved heart function in men with early-stage heart failure. Researchers said it helped the heart pump more efficiently.

​2. Might help diabetes patients

US scientists have looked at how Viagra could help people with type 2 diabetes. A 2014 study in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology ​and Metabolism found the drug improved insulin sensitivity, helping control blood sugar levels.

​3. Linked to lower bowel cancer risk

In 2018, researchers at Augusta University in Georgia found that ​small daily doses of Viagra slashed bowel cancer risk in mice by half. They think it works by reducing inflammation and abnormal cell growth in the gut.

​4. May protect against Parkinson’s

A few small studies have hinted that boosting blood flow in the brain with Viagra might help slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. One 2016 study in rats suggested it may help protect dopamine-producing brain cells.

​5. Could treat lung problems

Viagra is already prescribed under the name Revatio to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension ​(high blood pressure in the lungs​). It helps relax lung arteries and improve oxygen flow.