A non-hormonal libido booster for women is on the verge of release, with experts saying it could transform sex lives after the menopause.

Viagra for women

Dr Iona Weir, a New Zealand-based cell biologist, said the pill - dubbed "Viagra for women" - has shown remarkable success in trials involving women aged over 55.

The scientist, whose firm Weir Science is behind the breakthrough drug called Myregyna, said: "It actually boosts natural hydration.

"Men got Viagra, but women got nothing, right? This is going to be the first non-hormonal treatment that will give you your sex life back."

Dr Weir also told a local magazine: "It will enable you to go to a disco, whatever you want to do, and jump, you know, go to the gym, basically, enjoy life again."

Weir Science expects Myregyna sales to top a whopping £7.5billion a year as global interest ramps up.

Dr Weir is currently in talks with two international pharmaceutical giants and is in the process of registering the product with the US Food and Drug Administration.