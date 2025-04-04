Viva!, the UK's leading vegan charity, is set to make history with its boldest campaign yet - bringing the harsh reality of the dairy industry to the big screen.

Dairy is Scary

Thanks to an outpouring of public support, Viva! successfully hit the £40,000 crowdfunding target, securing screenings in 300 cinemas across the country and reaching an astounding one million cinemagoers.

The hard-hitting 62-second ad, Dairy is Scary, will screen before major blockbuster films like Mickey 17, Marching Powder, Novocaine and more, confronting audiences with the hidden cruelty behind every glass of milk.

Through striking cinematography and a deeply emotional narrative, the ad exposes the harsh realities of the dairy industry - where mother cows endure a relentless cycle of forced pregnancies, stolen calves and eventual slaughter.

Dairy is Scary pulls back the curtain on this brutal system, challenging viewers to reconsider the true cost of dairy.

A Game-Changer in Vegan Activism

Juliet Gellatley, founder and director of Viva!, said:

"For too long, the dairy industry has sold the myth of ‘happy cows' in lush green fields, but the reality is far more disturbing. The truth is, cows grieve for their stolen calves, suffer immense physical strain, and are killed when they're no longer profitable.

Most people simply don't know this - so we're bringing it to them, right where they least expect it: the cinema. This campaign will change hearts, minds and ultimately, lives."

This marks the first-ever anti-dairy advert to be shown in UK cinemas on such a large scale and hopes to spark national debate about the dairy industry.

Why Cinema? Why Now?

Cinema offers an immersive and undistracted space, allowing Dairy is Scary to deliver maximum impact.

Research shows that 87 per cent of cinemagoers remember adverts weeks after seeing them - making this campaign one of the most effective ways to challenge deeply ingrained dairy myths and encourage people to embrace a kinder, plant-based future.

A Massive Thank You!

This campaign would not have been possible without the incredible support of hundreds of compassionate people who donated and helped Viva! smash the £40,000 crowdfunding target.

This generosity has ensured that Dairy is Scary will reach an audience that might never have questioned the dairy industry before. You are creating real change.

The Dairy is Scary ad launches in cinemas today. Don't just take our word for it - see it for yourself and help spread the truth!

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

